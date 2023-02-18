The Penticton Stamp Club was among the groups with a historical display at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, Saturday.
The three-day display will continue throughout Family Day weekend (including Monday) at Cherry Lane (in a store front near Save On Foods). There are historical photos, books and displays available for viewing. There are also several knowledgeable locals sharing their take on local history.
Here, Harv Baessler of the Penticton Stamp Club shows some Canada Post memorabilia from the mid-1970s which are being given away as draw prizes (but you have to be a kid to enter).