To help blunt the impact of last year’s red-hot inflation numbers on taxpayers, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is changing the method by which it awards cost-of-living pay increases to its managers and board members.
Prior to last week’s meeting, managers’ salaries and board members’ stipends were increased annually to match inflation in the prior year. That would have meant 6.7% increases in 2023.
Instead, the board at last week’s meeting revised its pay policies so that cost-of-living increases are based on a five-year rolling average of inflation. That means the increases will be 3.2% in 2023.
“This is actually a decrease. It’s not a pay increase,” said Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne, ahead of the 16-4 vote in favour of the change.
The opposing votes were cast by Area B Director George Bush, Area G Director Tim Roberts, Area I Director Subrina Monteith and Penticton Director James Miller.
“A lot of people are hurting right now. I’m more than content with what we’re paid so I would support 0%,” said Miller, who was the lone dissident to comment.
The RDOS paid out a total of $563,000 in compensation to board members in 2021, according to its most recent statement of financial information.