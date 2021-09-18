The date and time of school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics is no longer being revealed by Interior Health on its website.
A list of clinics had been shown on the IH website, detailing dozens of schools around the Okanagan and elsewhere where students, teachers, and staff could get vaccinated.
Those wanting information on the clinics are now told to email IH.
Interior Health’s communications department did not respond to a question from The Daily Courier asking why the list was removed, providing this one-sentence, unsigned statement instead: “The school community has and will continue to be notified directly by Interior Health through the schools and school districts.”
“Maybe they were concerned that some individuals would turn up and try to disrupt the clinics,” Central Okanagan Public Schools board chairwoman Moyra Baxter said.
Baxter said she had no information on how the clinics had gone this week, either in terms of uptake or whether there were any issues with the staging of the clinics themselves.
But several anti-vaccine speakers did address trustees at a meeting on Wednesday night.
“They were opposed to vaccinations for anyone and vaccinations for children in particular,” Baxter said. “It was not an easy board meeting.”
Every board meeting, a 15-minute block of time is set aside for a public question-and-answer session. The first anti-vaxxer spoke for about 10 minutes, resisting efforts to have him yield the floor to others, Baxter said.
To try prevent that, Baxter said she will introduce a motion at the next meeting that speakers be limited to three minutes each during a Q&A.
Trustees did not formally vote on allowing the school-based vaccination clinics to be held.
There was no need to do that, Baxter said, because the board passed a resolution at their Sept. 3 meeting encouraging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.