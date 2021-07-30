As expected, new mapping shows the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire put on considerable size this week.
The fire, which started July 19 about six kilometres north of Osoyoos, was pegged Friday at 13,000 hectares, up from 6,800 when it was last mapped July 23, according to the BC Wildfire Service, which has had trouble estimating the fire size due to heavy smoke.
After skirting the northeast edges of Oliver and Osoyoos, the fire has been moving east over Anarchist Mountain and to the north and northeast.
Crews were continuing Friday with mop-up, patrols and structural protection in residential areas near McKinney Road, Shrike Hill and Anarchist Mountain, plus doing burn-offs and reinforcing guards where possible.
“Heavy equipment remains on site and is continuing with line location, and construction and reinforcement of guards to the southeast of Mt. Baldy Resort,” the BCWS said in an update on its website.
So far, one home, one RV and some outbuildings have been confirmed destroyed by flames.
Approximately 1,500 properties remain under an evacuation order or alert with a total of 250 personnel assigned to the fire.
Twenty kilometres to the north, the Thomas Creek wildfire near Okanagan Falls was listed Friday at 8,200 hectares, up from 7,900 on Thursday.
“Volatile fire behaviour and growth was observed (Thursday) along the north flank by McLean Clan Lake. Crews are continuing to prepare for a potential planned ignition that will bring the fire down to the established guards north of this flank,” according to the BCWS, which described fire activity on the west flank closest to Okanagan Falls as “quiet”
A total of 724 properties are under evacuation alert and another eight are covered by an evacuation order.
Elsewhere in the region, the Brenda Creek wildfire located just off the Okanagan Connector approximately 40 kilometres west of West Kelowna held steady Friday at 824 hectares, unchanged from Sunday.
The BCWS said it has completed an infra-red scan of the fire to identify hotspots on the perimeter and crews are continuing with mop-up duties, burn-offs and structural protection in the Headwaters area, 43 properties in which are under an evacuation order.
Evacuation alerts are in effect for another 18 properties, three campgrounds and the Eneas Lakes, Pennask Lake, Trepanier, and Pennask Creek provincial parks.
Finally, the Garrison Lake wildfire burning approximately 30 kilometres south of Princeton near Eastgate in Manning Park was listed Friday at 3,400 hectares, unchanged from Thursday.
“The fire has continued to grow to the south and southeast. Due to the growth in size this fire has become more visible,” the BCWS said in an update.
“This fire is being monitored with aerial resources and industry partners are working with heavy equipment to action the fire.”
There are 141 properties under an evacuation alert and another 15 under evacuation order.