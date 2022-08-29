Osoyoos will play host to a new Pride Arts Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Organized by the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society, the full-day event is open to the public with entertainment for all ages in Gyro Park.
The festival will begin with an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on the bandshell stage, followed by a Pride March around part of Osoyoos. Live entertainment starts on the bandshell stage at 11:30 a.m.
“Dancers of various genres, poets, singer/songwriters, drag performers and full bands will grace the stage throughout the day,” the society said in a press release.
“A goal of the organizing committee was to highlight performing artists who identify within the 2SLGBTQIA+ (two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, plus more) and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of colour) communities. The festival is about celebrating diversity, equality and inclusion and making space for marginalized identities to shine and share their talents and gifts.”
To learn more, visit www.sospride.ca or check out SOS Pride event page on Facebook.