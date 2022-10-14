Acting editor’s note: This is the seventh installment in an eight-week series profiling a selection of Penticton’s heritage structures that speak to the unique attributes and human history behind the buildings. The articles also complement the current exhibit at the Penticton Museum, Made Right Here, which will be on display until the new year.
The Sicamous is more than an old ship, it is reminder of a remarkable period in Okanagan history.
When roads connecting lakeside communities were unreliable and primitive, the Sicamous was a steady link to the outside world, delivering goods and people along the entire length of Okanagan Lake.
Distinctive in appearance and in the steady rhythmic sound of its paddlewheel and engines, the Sicamous must have been a welcome and reassuring site for old-timers and newcomers alike.
The Sicamous was superbly adapted to the Okanagan. The ship had only five feet of draught making it easy to operate in shallow water. This meant the ship could visit communities without extensive wharves and docks.
The paddle wheel’s position at the stern of the ship allowed it to reverse out of shallow water, another useful feature in the Okanagan. The engines were simple, functional, and easy to maintain. Compared to other ships, like tugs and barges, the Sicamous was fast and able to bring perishables like fresh fruit to market without delay. The Sicamous was multi-functional as well; it carried freight, mail and large numbers of paying passengers.
Launched in 1914, the Sicamous was assembled at Okanagan Landing, close to Vernon. The hull and boiler was assembled from prefabricated steel sections made by the Western Dry Dock and Ship Building Company, in Port Arthur (now Thunder Bay). These sections were shipped by rail to Okanagan Landing; 19 trains were required in total.
The rest of the ship was almost all wood, with extensive use of teak wood and Australian mahogany adding richness and opulence to her appearance.
She was built to carry up to 500 passengers, the majority being day passengers. The engines could produce 1,000 horsepower and burned up to 3,800 pounds of coal per hour. Top speed was 18 to 20 miles per hour, or roughly 28 to 32 kilometers per hour.
If the Sicamous was alive, its heart would have been the coal-fed boilers and the massive pistons and machinery which drove it through the water.
Looking at its imposing presence on the waterfront and imagining what it would have been like to travel on board when the ship was pulsing with energy and purpose is something I never tire of.
Dennis Oomen is the curator of the Penticton Museum and Archives.