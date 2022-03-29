A three-storey building with six rental apartments has been authorized to go up in the heart of downtown Summerland.
Council at its meeting Monday unanimously approved a development permit to confirm the form and character of the project, which will cover two single-family lots at 13208 and 13210 Kelly Ave., directly across from the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre.
Plans submitted to the district show a brick building with retail space on the ground floor and two floors, each with three rental apartments, above.
“Exciting news for the downtown core,” said Coun. Marty Van Alphen.
“I’d love to see more of it, and especially with six rental units above, what a great addition and hopefully it’s a start to some serious upgrades on Kelly Avenue.”
Along with the development permit, council approved a zoning variance to allow the provision of just three residential parking spaces, as opposed to the six required.
The developer also cut a separate deal with the district to pay $18,000 in lieu of providing eight other parking spaces for future commercial tenants.
District planner JoAnn Peachy suggested the inclusion of 13 secured bike stalls in the project design, plus the rental nature of the apartments and downtown location should ensure the new residents’ cars aren’t a problem.
“It is an ideal site for active transportation. So, not only is this location within walking distance to all the services and shops and amenities that downtown has to offer, it also aligns with future plans for bike lanes that would connect to the KVR,” said Peachy.
“But, in the meantime, there is ample and convenient bicycle parking being provided as part of this application and there are also opportunities for off-site parking elsewhere within the downtown.”