Summerland’s new council wasted no time reorganizing its meeting schedule and tapping one of its own to serve in the newly created position of deputy mayor.
In just his second act in office, Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes in November unveiled his request to appoint Coun. Erin Trainer as his deputy, with a stipend of $600 per month on top of Trainer’s regular pay.
The move, a first for any Okanagan municipality, broke the long-time practice of rotating the position of acting mayor through all of council on a monthly basis, with no additional pay.
Holmes pitched the deputy’s job as a way to improve leadership and accountability by having Trainer attend high-level meetings with him, provide feedback on council agendas and chair meetings when Holmes isn’t available.
“It may sound strange for a mayor to be saying there needs to be a check on the mayor, but there needs to be a check on the mayor,” said Doug Holmes on Nov. 7, shortly after being sworn into office at council’s inaugural meeting.
“There have been a few meetings in the past when councillors wondered how an agenda item got onto a council meeting agenda… or why something wasn’t on the agenda or why an agenda item was being discussed in camera when it probably should have been discussed in an open meeting,” he continued.
“There have been occasions where the mayor attends a regional meeting or a meeting with government officials and comes back to inform council what commitment was made at that meeting, only for councillors to respond: ‘Wait a second, we haven’t discussed this,’ or, ‘We haven’t agreed to this.’ This happens everywhere and those of us who served previously know it has happened here more than once – and not just this last council, but councils before that as well.”
Holmes said he recommended Trainer for the job based mainly on her eight consecutive years on council and first-place finish in the municipal election.
Trainer recused herself from votes on the topic, but accepted her new duties enthusiastically.
“My biggest reason for supporting this role is that it provides strong and consistent backup leadership, just like an assistant captain for hockey or a co-pilot in flight,” said Trainer.
Trainer’s new job officially starts in January, around the same time council reduces the frequency of its meetings from twice a month to once every three weeks, and starts delegating decisions on minor development variance permits to staff.
Those moves were recommended by Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, to help lighten the load on his staff.
“Although council only meets every two weeks, because of the regular duties of staff and the statutory holiday schedule, the report production, review and approval, and publication timelines means staff are challenged to provide all advice and supports within three – and sometimes two – days between council meetings,” said Statt at the Nov. 14 meeting.
“As a result, it’s common for staff to spend their weekend time preparing reports and presentations for the Monday deadlines or sometimes cancelling holiday time in order to work within the existing operational rhythm, given the busy agenda of council. I’d submit this is not a sustainable approach for staff, nor does it foster work-life balance in support of staff retention.”