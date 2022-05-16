A society formed last year to fend off a proposed housing development at the foot of the Naramata Bench is gearing up for battle again.
After city council voted in February 2021 to kill Canadian Horizons’ plan to put up 300 homes on its property at 1050 Spiller Rd., the company went back to the drawing board and has now returned with a proposed country estate-type development with 112 single-family homes.
As with the previous plan, development would cover about half of the 51-hectare site, which is at the northeast edge of city limits near the Campbell Mountain Landfill.
Council will consider the new proposal at its meeting today. Staff is recommending council simply send the plan out for public consultation to gauge community reaction.
The project does, however, require amendments to the local zoning bylaw and Official Community Plan, which would trigger a formal public hearing later if council decides to carry on with the process.
Members of the Society for the Preservation of the Naramata Bench are hoping it doesn’t get that far.
“In a nutshell, we are firmly against any proposed changes to the OCP – particularly insofar as rezoning the property at Spiller Road from rural residential to some sort of unique zoning arrangement, which would enable Canadian Horizons to at least double the number of houses currently permitted,” said Ian Hornby-Smith on behalf of the society in a statement Monday.
Furthermore, the society does “not understand why council and the public should be confronted with all the issues again when little has changed” on things like the environment, sprawl and traffic.
“Canadian Horizons’ proposed density does not make sense for the Naramata Bench and will change the unique character of the Naramata Bench,” concluded Hornby-Smith.
“It appears to us that Canadian Horizons remain the only beneficiaries of the project.”
Despite the society’s website going dormant, Hornby-Smith said the group “is still very much active” but only learned of the new proposal after it was unveiled publicly on Friday in council’s agenda package.
During its fight against the first proposal, the society organized a farm tractor rally outside city hall in September 2020, followed by a second rally in February 2021, which ended just hours before council unanimously killed the project without even sending it to a public hearing.
Canadian Horizons then hired Aplin Martin, an engineering and design firm, to take opponents’ concerns into account and re-imagine the project with less density.
“A new vision for this land has been created with the confidence it is in keeping with community goals, objectives, and council sentiment,” stated Aplin Martin in a letter of intent attached to council’s agenda package.
“This new vision encompasses the desire to offer an inclusive neighbourhood that fosters single-family residential opportunities for a wide demographic. The development will boast country residential lifestyle living, rich with natural open spaces and preservation of environmentally sensitive vegetation and wildlife, similar to how recent developments have occurred in the surrounding area.”
It remains to be seen if the redesign will pass muster with the Penticton Indian Band, which went public with its opposition to the first version of the project in October 2020.
According to a statement issued at the time, the Syilx Nation through the PIB has unextinguished rights and title in the project area, and its members “have and continue to utilize this area for food, social and ceremonial practices," which "cannot coexist with the proposed residential development."
The development site is earmarked for growth in the Official Community Plan, which was updated in 2019, and in the Spiller Road/Reservoir Road Area Neighbourhood Concept Plan, which was adopted by council in 2014. It’s zoned for country residential, although city staff is proposing creating a new zone, country residential cluster, which would permit 0.5-acre lot sizes.
Canadian Horizons, which purchased the land in 2006, planned in its first proposal to punch in a new road to the site through a nearby property it owns at 880 Naramata Rd., but that new road does not appear in the updated concept.