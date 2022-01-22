Claire Morris, 91, is pictured working out with City Centre Health and Fitness owner-operator Kirby Layng looking on. Thursday was the first day gyms were open since Dec. 22 due to provincial health orders.
Most Popular
Articles
- Anti-vaxxers send another letter to Kelowna trustees
- 8-unit apartment building approved for Lakeshore Dr.
- Health officials monitoring 3 schools in Penticton
- Watermain break, site cleaned up within hours
- Shots fired behind Penticton motel
- Pig carcasses no threat to environment, company says
- Mounties raid home in Naramata
- 350 new COVID cases in Penticton
- WWII veteran, farm worker, journalist, actor Dick Clements dies
- Summerland woman scores $1-million guaranteed prize from free play