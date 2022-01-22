Community in Action

Mark Brett took this picture at City Centre Fitness in Penticton on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, the day gyms were allowed to reopen. This photo appeared on Page 1 of The Herald's print edition on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

 Mark Brett

Claire Morris, 91, is pictured working out with City Centre Health and Fitness owner-operator Kirby Layng looking on. Thursday was the first day gyms were open since Dec. 22 due to provincial health orders.

