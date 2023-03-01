Another $8.5 million has been added to the estimated cost of building a new community pool in Summerland.
As of this week, the total estimated construction cost stands at $57.5 million, nearly double the $30-million estimate that was on the table in January 2021
The extra $8.5 million would cover the cost of installing solar arrays and a geothermal system to provide energy self-sufficiency. That in turn makes it a net-zero carbon project that’s eligible for a federal grant program to which district officials are applying for $25 million.
“While there is an initial capital investment for building a net-zero carbon facility, these upgrades will result in a reduction in operational expense through more efficient systems,” said Lori Mullin, Summerland’s director of community services, in her report to council Monday.
The proposed upgrades for energy efficiency were presented to council by consultant Tayber Yastremski of the Sustainable Projects Group.
His plan shows three solar arrays in and around the new pool, along with a solar thermal unit to heat pool water, plus a geothermal system for heating and cooling the building similar to those already in use at two nearby schools.
“That’s the most complicated component of this, but it is already being done literally down the road,” said Yastremski.
He also noted the pool project could be tied in with the district’s other solar setups to strengthen its application to the Green and Inclusive Community Building fund.
All that said, “Council should be aware that the GICB program is highly competitive with over 1,000 applicants seeking close to $7 billion in the first intake,” added Mullin.
“Many of those applicants who are not successful in the first intake will be resubmitting and it’s expected the second intake will also be extremely competitive.”
Mullin expects it will take up to a year for grants to be announced.
In the meantime, the district is waiting to hear back on a separate $6 million grant application to a provincial program.
Once that decision is received, council will decide if it wants to proceed to a referendum to seek public assent for borrowing the balance of the required capital costs.
According to estimates unveiled by the district last year, borrowing $49 million over 30 years would see the owner of a home assessed at $790,000 pay about $560 annually, while a blanket parcel tax applied to all properties would cost about $556 annually.
Construction is tentative set to start late in 2024 and take about two years to complete.
Council previously selected the Summerland Arena site on Jubilee Road for the project, which would feature a 25-metre, six-lane lap pool, leisure pool, 20-person hot tub, change rooms, two multi-purpose rooms and office space over a total of 32,800 square feet.
The existing aquatic centre is about half that size and doesn’t feature a leisure pool. The building is 48 years old and nearing the end of its service life.