ATCO Power’s contract to design and oversee construction of the Summerland Solar + Storage project is worth $250,000, according to a quarterly procurement report delivered to council Monday.
Procurement manager Dana Silk said the deal, which was completed in December, is the only contract worth $250,000 or more that was signed by the district in the fourth quarter of 2020.
ATCO’s deal is based on 100 days of construction, and could be worth more or less depending on the actual amount of time it takes to build the $7-million project, which will use solar panels and batteries to generate and store electricity, and should provide enough power to run 100 homes.
Construction must conclude by September 2023 for the district to cash in a $6-million grant it received for the project.
Silk’s report also noted the number of district procurements rose from 18 in 2016 to 35 in 2019. However, the records are “spotty and incomplete” prior to 2018, because purchasing was still de-centralized across multiple departments.