In place of the traditional gala event, the Boys and Girls Clubs’ annual Pink Shirt Day breakfast will be in a box this year. People are invited to purchase a Pink Shirt Day breakfast ticket at trellis.org/pink-shirt-day-breakfast-in-a-box-presented-by-telus.
Ticket holders will be able to pick up a boxed breakfast, which features other surprises, in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon. More information about when and where to pick up the breakfast will be passed on to ticket holders prior to Pink Shirt Day on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Details for participating in a short, virtual kick-start for the day and ideas for how to celebrate the day will also be included in the box.