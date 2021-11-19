Dylan King had a bird’s-eye view this week of the flooding devastation in the Fraser Valley.
The founder of cannabis brand Pistol and Paris is known, in part, for flying a helicopter. A commercial pilot, King normally commutes by air to visit the Pistol and Paris label growers, including JBuds in the Okanagan.
This week, King used his helicopter to help people left stranded by flooding and mudslides. On Tuesday and Wednesday, he shuttled desperate people from Hope to the Lower Mainland, so they could get home from their traumatic ordeals.
King says the stories have stuck with him.
“There’s a lot of people in a lot of tough situations,” he says. “They were so desperate to get out of Hope. I didn’t charge one person anything. I wanted to give back.”
The scenes he saw were sad and upsetting.
“There’s so many places underwater, so much livestock dead. It just makes you realize how fortunate we are to be safe and dry,” he says, encouraging people to make even a small donation to the relief effort of their choice.
Meanwhile, like other retailers, cannabis stores are worried about their supplies.
The Higher Path location in Armstrong received its order by airmail Wednesday evening.
“We were really shocked. Honestly, we weren’t sure,” says Nicole Sullivan, a budtender at the Higher Path location.
Higher Path locations in Trail, Castlegar and Oliver were in danger of closing due to lack of product, as shipments were indefinitely delayed and customers began to stock up.
After some uncertainty, their order arrived Thursday morning — shipped through Calgary.
Owner Jeff Thompson commended the BC Liquor Distribution Branch.
“We have been and will continue to make considerable efforts to work with our vendors and third-party carriers to maintain regular service levels,” the LDB said in an email to The Oz., a Kelowna-based cannabis magazine and website.
“As of November 18, BC Cannabis Wholesale has partnered with Purolator Express to deliver products (except cannabis beverages due to shipping restrictions) by air to regional airports for shipments to licensed cannabis retail stores in impacted cities across Interior and Northern British Columbia,” the LDB said.
This version of the story has been edited for space.
See full story on The Oz./okanaganz.com