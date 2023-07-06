Seven mature poplar “Cottonwood” trees were vandalized recently at Goodman Park in Osoyoos (Bayview Crescent at Lakeshore Drive).
Several holes were drilled into the trees, and it’s suspected that poison was inserted. The trees are in distress and will likely die, the Town of Osoyoos said in a press release.
As the trees are in a riparian zone, the Town will also work with a qualified environment professional to ensure all regulatory requirements are met.
According to RCMP, there is no immediate risk to the public.
The Town asks that if anyone has seen anything suspicious or has any information about the incident to contact the Osoyoos RCMP detachment at 250-495-7236 or the Osoyoos town office at 250-495-6515.
Submitted