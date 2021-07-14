Handing back the $6,500 that Mounties seized from a woman nearly three years following a non-fatal shooting in Oliver would simply allow her to carry on with a life of crime that puts more people at risk, the B.C. Director of Civil Forfeiture alleges in a claim to the cash filed this week.
According to the notice of claim, officers found the money, which was “bundled or packaged in a manner not consistent with standard banking practices,” in a purse belonging to Kyla Dunlop upon her arrest June 6, 2018, inside her home on Road 6.
Police were there to execute a search warrant related to an investigation into a shooting at the home 10 days earlier during which a man suffered a bullet wound to his face.
During the raid, officers allegedly discovered 156 grams of methamphetamine that was divided into 18 packages; 141 grams of cocaine divided into seven packages; 122 grams of cannabis; 125 morphine capsules; stolen property; and weapons, including several firearms, a taser and a machete.
Based on the circumstances leading up the raid and the items seized by police, the Director of Civil Forfeiture alleges the $6,500 that Dunlop had in her purse was obtained by participating in unlawful activities and, if released to her, is “likely” to be used for further unlawful activities that could cause serious bodily harm to others.
Dunlop, 36, is fighting the forfeiture proceedings, according to the claim, which lists her address for service as a Penticton lawyer’s office that didn’t respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Court records show Dunlop has four convictions for driving while prohibited over the past eight years. She’s due to be sentenced on a fifth count on July 26 in Penticton.
It’s unclear if anyone was charged in connection with the cache of drugs and weapons allegedly seized from Dunlop’s home.
As for the shooting, police announced in late June 2018 they’d arrested a man for attempted murder, but it’s unclear from court records what became of the case.