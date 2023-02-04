Fittingly, an act of kindness has kicked off the month of February for BGC Okanagan.
An anonymous donor announced they will match up to $15,000 in donations to the BGC Okanagan Pink Shirt Day Breakfast fundraiser, presented by TELUS, that will take place in Kelowna and Penticton on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
“This is a great way to lead into Pink Shirt Day, which is about promoting kindness. Educating children and youth that everyone should be heard, respected, valued and treated fairly is key to BGC Okanagan’s efforts and is weaved throughout all our programming,” said Jeremy Welder, CEO of BGC Okanagan.
Along with celebrating Pink Shirt Day, BGC Okanagan has set a goal to raise $40,000 to help sustain barrier-free programming and services the non-profit offers to children and youth in safe and supportive spaces where they can experience new opportunities while developing confidence and skills for life.
To spread awareness and celebrate lifting each other up, BGC Okanagan is holding fundraiser breakfast events at the Laurel Packinghouse and at Penticton Secondary School on Pink Shirt Day (Feb. 22). Tickets to the events, and more information, can be found by visiting bgco.ca/blog/pink-shirt-day. Tickets are available for sale until Feb. 13.
Retired NHL player and author, Aaron Volpatti, will be the guest speaker. His inspirational talk is about perseverance having made it to the NHL after suffering horrific burns on 40% of his body after a campfire accident. He will be speaking in-person at the Laurel Packinghouse and live-streamed to the event in Penticton.
The anonymous donor, from the Okanagan, said they are inspired by BGC Okanagan’s goal to help children and youth learn and understand why kindness, caring and treating others with respect, empathy and compassion is the way to prevent mistreatment of others.
“We open our Club doors and welcome children, youth and families to our safe environments based on belonging and positive relationships. Thanks to this generous donor’s gift we will continue to make an impact on the physical and emotional health of young people throughout the Okanagan to lift them up,” said Richelle Leckey, Community Engagement Coordinator for BGC Okanagan.