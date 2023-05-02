After twice running unsuccessfully for the federal New Democratic Party in the Central Okanagan, Joan Phillip has been parachuted into a Vancouver riding to serve as the provincial NDP’s candidate there.
Phillip was acclaimed as the candidate for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant – the epicentre of the Downtown Eastside and Canada’s poorest postal code – on Saturday night, although it won’t become official until May 24. She will vie for the seat resigned by former cabinet minister Melanie Mark.
The 70-year-old is the Penticton Indian Band’s long-serving lands manager and a former elected councillor but said in an interview Monday she has also deep ties to the Downtown Eastside.
Phillip, whose father is a member of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation in what is now North Vancouver, spent part of her childhood on the Downtown Eastside, raised three of her children there, and was employed by groups active in the area, such as the former Vancouver Indian Centre and an alternate school at First United Church.
“There's some real challenges in this area,” she acknowledged in a telephone interview Monday.
“It's quite diverse but it's also the poorest constituency in the province and I think that needs to change.”
She’s married to Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, currently president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs. Both are prominent Indigenous activists and maintain an apartment within the Vancouver-Mount Pleasant riding.
No date has been set for a byelection, although byelections are required in both Vancouver Mount-Pleasant and Langford-Juan de Fuca (the riding held by former premier John Horgan) by the end of October 2023. The next general election is scheduled for October 2024.
Mark, who in 2016 became the first Indigenous woman to be elected as an MLA in B.C., announced in February she’s stepping down due in part to the “torture” she suffered after entering the public eye.
None of that deters Phillip, a grandmother 15 times over.
“No, I think all my life experience and healing program and all that have led me to this place. I often say I'll be the grandma in the House,” said Phillip, who also noted she’s been clean and sober for 34 years.
“I often think that when you keep getting attacked like (Mark did), it's like sandpaper and you get kind of ground down. You need a really solid support system to maintain your sanity.”
Phillip ran for the NDP in the federal riding of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola in 2019 and 2021. She was third in 2019 and second in 2021.
Conservative MP Dan Albas romped to victory both times and “I think that I knew I would not win the riding,” said Phillip, “but I did manage to raise the profile of a lot of the issues that are kind of touchstones for me.”
Phillip said PIB chief and council have offered their support to her bid to become an MLA and have initiated a succession plan to replace her as lands manager.