After a two-year hiatus, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s is slated to return to Penticton and other B.C. communities on Sunday, May 29.
Penticton’s walk is scheduled for 2-3 p.m. in Skaha Lake Park.
Thousands of people are expected to join the walk, which will raise funds for the Alzheimer Society of B.C to ensure that people affected by dementia have the tools to live their best lives possible.
To register or make a donation, visit alzbc.org/walk. The site will also give you the option to walk your own way at a time and date of your choice. And until May 29, registrants will have the opportunity to win $1,000. Visit www.alzbc.org/walk for details.
To access some of the resources available to people affected by dementia, call the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 or visit www.alzbc.org to learn more.