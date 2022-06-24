The organizers behind the Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic, which returns to Penticton in September, posed for a group photo with team mascot Fin following a press conference earlier this week at Poplar Grove Winery. From left: Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki; Stan Smyl, Canucks vice-president of hockey operations; organizing committee co-chairs Andrew Jakubeit and Jonathan Wall; and SOEC general manager Dean Clark.