In many ways, B.C. is leading the country in anti-racism legislation says the Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives.
Mable Elmore, MLA for Vancouver-Kensington, participated Friday in the Confronting the White Elephant, Exploring Anti-Racism forum at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. It was her first visit to the Okanagan since being named to the position last December.
“We really want to hear from folks in communities across British Columbia, what’s been their experience, how can the provincial government help,” Elmore said in a phone interview with The Herald.
“At the end of the day, when we can build a province where everyone feels included, where they don’t feel discriminated, it helps all of us.”
The Anti-Racism Data Act is marking its one-year anniversary which was a positive step, Elmore explained.
“That’s the foundation piece if we want to understand what racism is. What have Indigenous and marginalized folks experienced? We need them at the table. What are the gaps and what do we need to address? Once we have this we can see where we need improvement and where’s the next step. We’ve just rolled out a kindergarten to Grade 12 anti-racism action plan and put it in the hands of teachers, students and parents to have these conversations.”
She agrees the conversation, for some, can be uncomfortable.
“I grew up in Northern Manitoba and when I was a kid, there was so much I didn’t know. I was shocked to learn there was a residential school there and a day school. It’s shocking now, but we need to be educated. It’s a global conversation we’re all having, led by younger people and a younger generation.
“We’re in a changing time. There’s more conversation on people’s mind. It’s pretty tough to hear, but racism hurts, racism kills and I’m really inspired by the support and willingness to really confront and face that.”
Friday’s forum was presented by the South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services Society.