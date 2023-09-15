An ambitious restructuring plan for Penticton’s public transit system has picked up its first group of supporters.
City council unanimously approved the changes in principle at its meeting this week, and will now wait to see if the provincial government approves the funding BC Transit requires to make them happen over the next four years.
The first move, expected in 2024, would see the introduction of taxi vouchers on Saturdays to supplement the HandyDART service for the physically disabled, which doesn’t normally operate on weekends.
The second move, expected in 2025, would see weekday frequency on Route 5 – the spine of the local transit system – improve from 30 to 15 minutes.
The third move, expected in 2026, would see Routes 1 to 4 restructured to streamline service and improve connections with Route 5.
The final move, expected in 2027, would see expanded evening and Sunday service on the system.
Implementing all four measures is expected to cost $3 million on an annual basis, about half of which would be covered by local taxpayers.
“That assumes that the province comes to the table for all of those expansion plans and that the city commits in each of those years to the expansion plans,” noted Kristen Dixon, the city’s general manager of infrastructure, during her presentation to council.
It remains unclear how often people are even using transit in Penticton.
The most recent statistics provided to council by BC Transit this week were from the height of the pandemic in 2021, when the system recorded an average of 15 boardings per hour, down from 19 per hour in 2019.
Another document suggested just 1.5% of residents’ trips in the community are aboard transit.
Council also heard BC Transit is set to roll out an electronic payment system called Umo early next year.
To clear the way, council agreed to end the practice of selling books of 10 pre-paid, discounted bus tickets because Umo won’t be able to handle top-up payments that may be required for riders transferring to more-expensive regional buses. Council also amended the 30-day pass program so passes are issued on a rolling basis and no longer tied to calendar months. All other fares will remain the same.
Meanwhile, BC Transit has responded to protests from the community by not only keeping service on Abbott Street but also planning to improve it.
Seniors in social housing facilities on Abbott Street went public with their concerns in early August when they learned BC Transit planned to relocate their local bus stop to Vancouver Avenue, which would have required a steep hike.
“Based off the feedback we received from the community in the last month or so,” said BC Transit planner Erin Sparks during her presentation to council, “we’ve had some further conversations and determined that it would be most appropriate to maintain service on Abbott Street and actually introduce it bi-directionally.”