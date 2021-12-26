More than $35,000 has been raised in just one day through an online fundraising campaign for a Vernon woman who suffered life-threatening injuries when she was hit by a vehicle last week in a parking lot.
According to the GoFundMe campaign, Melinda Warnock was “traumatically injured in a horrific incident.”
Over 200 people have donated so far.
“We all have had a tremendous amount of people reach out to us wanting to know what or how they can help,” says the GoFundMe started by Warnock’s friend, Angela Greer Sparrow.
The funds are to help the injured woman’s family stay by her side as she recovers. Warnock’s daughter, Brianna, has left her home and new job in northern B.C. to be by her side.
The rest of the family is travelling across provinces to KGH to be with Warnock, 50.
“Mel is in the best hands at Kelowna General Hospital. Please keep her in your prayers as she battles the biggest battle of her lifetime,” says Sparrow.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 in a parking lot on 53rd Avenue.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperative with police.
Anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t spoken to investigators should contact Const. Richard Lausman at 250-545-7171.