The year got off to an ugly start in Oliver when a confrontation between a group of high school students and an anti-vax protester went viral on social media and made headlines right across Canada.
Silke Schulze was fined $2,300 under the provincial Access to Services Act for the Feb. 11 incident near Southern Okanagan Secondary School.
A video clip in which she is seen directing profanity and racial slurs at a student was later posted online and drew widespread condemnation. The student and others had been counter-protesting against a nearby rally staged to denounce COVID-19 restrictions.
Just days after the incident, Schulze penned an open letter of apology to the student at the centre of the dispute and the community at large.
“I can not take back the mean and awful things I said to the minors at the school,” she wrote. “I am sick about the whole situation, more sorry than can ever be expressed and the awful impression I gave to the children.”
Schulze, who was born in Germany and moved to Canada at age 6, also insisted she’s not a racist.
“My intent was never to cause anyone any harm,” concluded Schulze, who maintains she was at the school to pick up her daughter when the confrontation ensued.
The anti-vax protesters with whom the students were interacting were condemned immediately by the Town of Oliver and the B.C. government, among others.
“Oliver residents are doing their best to follow the mandates and orders placed by the provincial and federal health officers in our efforts to lessen the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Demanding change to mandates or orders by demonstrating at a high school, with an elementary school adjacent, served no purpose or benefit,” the Town of Oliver wrote in a statement.
Meanwhile, B.C.’s education minister Jennifer Whiteside said, “Schools are not appropriate places for these kinds of demonstrations. It's completely inappropriate for adults in communities to be harassing and intimidating students in that way. Particularly with the racist overtones there were to those exchanges.”
Her apology notwithstanding, Schulze appeared before a Penticton judge in June to start the process of disputing her ticket. The matter is now scheduled for a two-day trial beginning in March 2023.
Less than two weeks before the confrontation, Schulze was named a finalist for the 2022 Inked Magazine CoverGirl competition and had been in the media for it.
Passed into law in November 2021, the Access to Services Act was created in response to anti-vax protests outside schools and health facilities. The act establishes 20-metre buffer zones around such sites to ensure public access. The act expires July 1, 2023.