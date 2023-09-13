There are at least five more chances to catch a pop-up information booth in advance of Summerland’s planned Nov. 4 referendum on borrowing up to $50 million for a new pool facility.
Staff from the District of Summerland are hosting the sessions to help answer questions about the existing Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre and council’s plan to replace it with a new, expanded facility.
The upcoming sessions are:
Sunday, Sept. 17, Rotary Sunday Market on Main Street, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 24, Rotary Sunday Market on Main Street, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 11, open house at Summerland Arena banquet room, 4-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 18, drop-in information session, Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre, 3-5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 19, drop-in information session, Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre, 9-11 a.m.
“We know this is a big decision for Summerland so we want to ensure people have as many opportunities as possible to ask questions and learn about the proposal,” said Mayor Doug Holmes in a press release.
“There is a lot of detailed information so we encourage everyone to take the time to attend one of the in-person sessions and learn why a new rec centre is being proposed, what would be included in the facility, and how it would be funded.”
The referendum on Nov. 4 will ask voters to authorize the district to borrow up to $50 million over 30 years to fund construction of a new recreation facility. That would cost the owner of a $900,000 home about $560 annually.
Construction is tentatively set to start late in 2024 and take about two years to complete.
Council selected the Summerland Arena site on Jubilee Road for the project, which would feature a 25-metre, six-lane lap pool, leisure pool, 20-person hot tub, fitness centre, two multi-purpose rooms and office space over a total of 32,800 square feet.
The existing aquatic centre is about half that size and doesn’t feature a leisure pool. The building is 50 years old and nearing the end of its service life.