An arsonist is believed responsible for a house fire Sunday night in Penticton.
Emergency crews were called out around 9:45 p.m. to the home on the 700 block of Westminster Avenue near Bassett Street. Everyone inside escaped unharmed.
“We are treating this fire as suspicious,” said Sgt. Scott Hanry, commander of the Penticton RCMP General Investigative Section, in a press release Monday afternoon.
“Our officers will remain on scene while we conduct an investigation into the cause and origin of this fire and ask that anyone with information regarding this fire please contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.”
It’s unclear if the fire is linked to a shooting in the same area on April 11. Police at the time said the only damage was to a vehicle that was hit by gunfire.