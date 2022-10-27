Local students say the generosity of two prominent Penticton philanthropists is helping them take the next steps in their education.
Since 2006, former MLA Rick Thorpe and his wife Yasmin John-Thorpe, along with their friends, have given more than $160,000 in scholarships to students in need at Okanagan College’s Penticton Campus.
Two of this year’s recipients, Wylie Rowan and Mattias Van Bergeyk, received $2,500 each to put toward their respective educations.
Both are Summerland Secondary School grads in their first year of studies at Okanagan College.
“I was so excited when I found out I’d received the scholarship,” says Rowan. “Without this financial support, I would have had to leave school and find a job.”
Rowan says he’s grateful to the Thorpes for helping him pursue his passion for kinesiology: “I have been injured many times, and I know how difficult it can be to recover. I want to help people heal.”
The Thorpes say their ongoing commitment to helping students in need is borne out of a desire to give back to their community.
“I was raised in a humble family that always found a way to help people, and so was Yasmin. The importance of giving back was instilled in us from a young age,” says Rick.
“These young people are our future. We know that by helping them, we’re investing in the future of our community,” adds Yasmin.
Over the last fifteen years, 76 students have received the Thorpe and Friends Scholarship.