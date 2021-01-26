Summerland’s favourite drive-thru is slated for an eye-catching upgrade.
Owners of the community’s Tim Hortons restaurant received a development variance permit from council on Monday that will clear the way for new digital signage.
The existing static menu boards will be replaced with two sets of screens that will cycle through different sets of text and images.
A variance permit was required because the district sign bylaw only permits a maximum of one changeable sign per property and only permits messages to change a maximum of once per minute, rather than every eight to 10 seconds as Tim Hortons intends to do.
“The signs are incidental to the operation of the drive-thru and are not readily visible or legible from the street. The signs are oriented to address the existing drive-thru lane only and are single sided. As the new signage is proposed to replace existing signs, the signs will not alter the existing character of the area and are compatible with the existing development,” planning technician Alex Costin wrote in his report to council.
“Further, the signs feature an ambient light sensor and automatically dim as the light levels are reduced with the time of day. The content proposed will not include any flashing, blinking or intermittent lighting during the transition between messages, and promotes only content directly associated with Tim Hortons restaurants.”