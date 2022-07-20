An early morning fire at the city’s designated homeless campsite underscores the need for more indoor beds for Kelowna’s street population, the director of the Gospel Mission says.
Firefighters were called to the site, at the corner of Baille Avenue and Ethel Street along the Okanagan Rail Trail, about 8:30 a.m. today.
Several shopping carts filled with campers’ possessions were ablaze, sending a thick black column of smoke rising over the area. “There were no injuries and the guys had the fire out fairly quickly,” Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Shayne Kiehlbauch said.
The campsite is operated by the City of Kelowna in co-operation with Metro Community Church. Those who stay there overnight are supposed to vacate the property each morning, taking their tent and belongings with them.
“That’s because you don’t want entrenchment. You don’t want people to hang out. With the accumulation of garbage and other things, it can get quite dangerous, and you start to worry about things like fires, and disease, and violence, and all sorts of stuff,” said Carmen Rempel, the Gospel Mission’s executive director.
A few hundred metres away, the city has created a designated spot where homeless people can gather throughout the day.
Representatives of the Gospel Mission deliver lunch to anywhere between a few people and up to 20 people to that site every day.
But the gated daytime shelter location, which has shade and water and toilets, is not as well used as the overnight camping spot, Rempel said.
“The actual utilization of that daytime site has been underwhelming,” she said. “Nobody likes to be told where to go, you know. A little gated, fenced-off area off the Rail Trail is not everybody’s first choice of location. There are more comfortable places in downtown Kelowna to spend the day.”
The main 60-bed shelter run by the Gospel Mission on Leon Avenue is at capacity every night, Rempel said. “We’re turning people away every day because we’re full,” she said.
Another 60-bed shelter the Gospel Mission had been operating out of a building at
550 Doyle Ave since 2021 closed on July 1, but Rempel said other accommodation was found for everyone who wanted such assistance.
“We only had eight people who chose to take a tent. Everybody else, we found a place for,” Rempel said.
Nevertheless, the reality in downtown Kelowna is that there is not enough safe, indoor accommodation where homeless people can spend the night, she said.
“The need is urgent and it’s only increasing,” she said. “We’re acutely aware of the economy, and inflation, and people who weren’t previously at risk of homelessness now are. We’re predicting a huge influx of people who will be requiring emergency shelter over the coming months.
“We need more permanent shelters. These temporary shelters that pop up and pop down, they are not the solution,” she said.
“This fire at the outdoor sheltering site just affirms the need for more shelters and more housing. And it affirms the city’s strategy to make people pack up every day,” she said. “As far as I’m aware, this is the first fire like this. But if you have an entrenched site, fires can be a common occurrence.”