It took just 72 hours to sell all 96 units in the first phase of a swanky condominium development planned for the North Gateway area of Penticton, which is further proof of the city is primed to become the Okanagan’s next building hotspot, according to the firm marketing the project.
Homes in the first phase of Sokana – which will go up on the former Ogopogo Motel and campground site between Riverside Drive and Wylie Street – started in the high $300,000 range and were all spoken for by June 29.
"The overwhelming response from buyers has been truly remarkable,” said Shane Styles, president of Kelowna-based Epic Real Estate Solutions, which is marketing the project, in a press release.
“They are not only thrilled with the location and resort-style amenities of Sokana but also keenly aware of the tremendous potential that Penticton holds as a highly sought-after destination. The demand for homes in this vibrant community is a testament to the allure of Penticton's unique lifestyle and investment opportunities."
Based on that initial response, the developer, Kelowna-based Kerkhoff Develop-Build, has sped up plans to release the final block of 138 units in the second phase by the end of summer.
“Penticton's appeal as a top investment opportunity continues to grow, and we are excited to offer buyers a chance to be part of this amazing community,” said Bruno Jury, vice-president of development for Kerkhoff Develop-Build, in the release.
“The success of Sokana's first release showcases the strong demand and appreciation for quality homes in Penticton."
Kerkhoff is planning a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units in two six-storey towers, along with 297 parking spaces in an underground parkade.
The project is to be built in two phases over a three-year period and sandwiched between the upscale Riverside townhouse development and Riverside Plaza shopping centre, from which it will be separated by an eight-metre-wide pathway.