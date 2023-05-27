For 55 of the 95 years that Penticton United Church has stood at the corner of Eckhardt Ave. and Main Street, Fern Gibbard has been an active member.
Since joining the church in 1968, there have been six marriages in her family, including her own, three baptisms and 10 funerals with Penticton United Church. She’s served on church council for many years, including three terms as chair.
Earlier this month, church members voted to officially disband the congregation as of Oct. 8, 2023 and its property will revert to the Pacific Mountain Region of the United Church of Canada which will be responsible for the future of the land and building.
“It’s very sad, it’s one of those things that was inevitable. You see it coming,” said Gibbard in an interview with The Herald. “It’s like saying goodbye to your parents when you know they’ve come to the end of their life. It’s really hard to say goodbye, but you can look back on everything that they accomplished, all the good that they did and all the happy memories you’ve had with them.”
The building is mortgage-free, but the cost of insurance alone is $17,000 annually and utilities and upkeep are expensive when maintaining an old building. With a membership list of only 95 — they average attendance of 35 on most Sundays — there was no other sensible option.
Gibbard still looks through a positive lens.
“It’s the start of something new. You can cry your eyes out and moan and complain and never do anything. I don’t think that’s what we should be doing as a church congregation. My parents didn’t want me to be lost in grief when they died and never do anything else. It’s the end of a chapter, the end of story. It behooves you to turn the page, continue the story and move on,” she said.
The biggest change she’s seen over the years is declining participation, especially with children and young families. At one point, the Sunday school had more than 200 youngsters enrolled. The program hasn’t been offered for several years.
Gibbard is uncertain as to what she and others will do after Oct. 8 and hopes the core of congregation members make a collective decision. There’s Oasis United Church on South Main Street, several other United churches within close proximity to Penticton and other Protestant denominations in the city. Some may stop attending church.
“I’m not sure if another church would want an influx of 35 people coming in. Maybe they would think we were trying to take over,” Gibbard said.
Many not-for-profit groups utilize space in the building at reasonable rates including a playshare preschool, Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous, the Penticton Volunteer Centre, federal retirees, cancer wigs, Kiwanis, Healing Touch and Tune-Agers. The Naramata choir is hosting its spring concert in the sanctuary this weekend.
According to council chair Marion Kozier, cost sharing agreements between the Pacific Mountain Region and user groups will continue, on a month-to-month basis.
The long-term plans for the building are unknown.
“We’d love to know. You probably know as much as we do,” Gibbard said, agreeing there’s tremendous speculation in the community.
Better known to locals as “the big, blue church,” it has been a landmark for nearly a century.
“The past contribution to the city has been remarkable, let's hope that in some form it will continue to serve the community,” said local historian Randy Manuel in an email.
According to Manuel, the 1927 historic church was built to replace the original St. Andrews Presbyterian of 1907. It was designed by award-winning architects from U.B.C. Sharp and Thompson with the cornerstone laid by the Governor-General Duke of Connaught.
“The congregation contributed much to the growth and development of Penticton including the first municipal engineer J.P. Parrott and B.C. Bracewell, a town alderman,” Manuel said. “Bracewell was a lead choir director at the church, winning music festival events in his day. Bracewell Street is named after him.
“Rev. Ferguson Miller was the first minister followed by Rev. George Fallis who had a distinguished career as padre in the First World War.”
For the final service on Oct. 8, Kozier said a committee is being struck to organize a “Celebration of Ministry” for past and present churchgoers.