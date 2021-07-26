The South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society, in partnership with the Penticton Herald, is again presenting a colouring contest.
The winner of the colouring contest will receive a free helmet and fitting from the SOSBIS.
This year, they are targeting youth ages 12 and under. The colouring contest is in conjunction with the Positive Ticketing campaign, launched July 15 in Penticton.
Penticton RCMP, along with bylaw officers and the Penticton Recreation Skate Park ambassadors award youth when they are seen demonstrating helmet safety.
Watch for the colouring contest in the pages of The Herald beginning Tuesday, July 27.
To enter:
• Colour the page
• Submit the coloured page by email to: info@sosbis.com
• Deadline: Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
• Be entered in a draw to win a helmet.
• Guardian consent required for social media post of the contest winner