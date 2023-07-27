Mike Larsson has a tough act to follow.
Larsson was announced Wednesday as the next chief of the Penticton Fire Department. He’s replacing Larry Watkinson, who stepped down in June after seven years in the post to take a job with the Kelowna Fire Department.
Larrson has served as chief of the Pitt Meadows Fire Department since 2018. He joined that department as a volunteer in 2003 and became a career firefighter in 2010.
“The Penticton Fire Department has a well-deserved reputation as a forward-thinking organization that is always looking to improve and provide the best service possible to residents,” said Larsson in a press release.
“As the community continues to grow, I’m excited to be part of a team that will strive for excellence and build upon the foundation that exists.”
City manager Donny van Dyk noted Larsson’s work in a growing community as among his top attributes.
“His experience in leading a growing department, developing resources and working with partners are the qualities we were looking for in a new chief,” said van Dyk in the release.
“With an exceptional team already in place, we look forward to Chief Larsson joining and continuing the tradition of incredible service provided by the PFD.”
Larrson is scheduled to begin work on Sept. 11.
While in Pitt Meadows, he oversaw conversion of the department to around-the-clock coverage, along with development and construction of a new fire hall.
Penticton is in the early stages of building a new fire hall as part of a larger public safety building to be located somewhere downtown.