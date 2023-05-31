For those with a need for speed, registration is now live for the Cars for a Cause fundraiser at Area 27 Motorsports Park in Oliver July 20.
People can book their co-pilot adventure in their dream car of choice in support of the OSNS Legacy Foundation at: eventbrite.ca/e/cars-for-a-cause-registration-638938100057
During the day, co-pilots will get to spend some time with drivers and enjoy several exhilarating laps of the course designed by F1 racing legend Jacques Villeneuve.
Those booking the rides, which run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., can also bring two other people who will get to take photos in the pits and watch from the berm or clubhouse patio.
Expected to sell out quickly, there will be an opportunity for people to view some of the static, high-end vehicles at a special show and shine at the park.
In addition, the Crave Creative Kitchen will be serving up lunch and refreshments at the Area 27 clubhouse.
The Legacy Foundation is designed to provide ongoing funding for the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre’s work with children with developmental challenges and their families in the South Okanagan and Similkameen.
The first Cars for a Cause was held in 2019 and raised more than $100,000 which had a significant impact on services provided by the centre.
It is a ticketed event and preregistration is mandatory. The park will not be open to the general public on that day.
For more information go to @osnslegacyfoundation and @area27okanagan for both Instagram and Facebook.