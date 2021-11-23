Property taxes will rise 5.7% next year in Penticton under the financial plan approved Tuesday by city council following two days of budget deliberations.
Combined with increases to water, sewer and stormwater rates – power rates aren’t budging – the owner of an average $470,000 home will pay an extra $103 in 2022, while the owner of an average $1.2-million commercial property will shell out an additional $934.
Council approved the package by a 6-1 margin with James Miller casting the lone vote in opposition.
Elected officials trimmed nothing from the budget initially proposed by staff and actually added about $70,000 in grant spending. That would have required an overall 8.7% tax increase, but council later voted to make up the difference, which works out to about $1.1 million, by drawing from surpluses throughout the year.
Mayor John Vassilaki urged dipping even further into reserves to cut the tax hike to 3.5%, but that move was defeated by a 5-2 vote with Miller the only other supporter.
“We’ve got to think with our heart and our head, not just our pocketbook,” said Vassilaki.
A majority of his colleagues, however, were wary about artificially holding down taxes and dealing with the fallout in subsequent years.
“If you’re not keeping up with inflations, you’re going in reverse and that means cuts,” said Coun. Katie Robinson, who floated the 5.7% compromise.
Key features of the 2022 budget are the maintenance of existing services levels and the addition of 12 new full-time-equivalent employees -- including three new RCMP officers and seven new bylaw officers – and cash to extend the operating hours of the bylaw services department to 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.
The budget, which will gobble up $4.7 million left from a provincial COVID-19 restart grant, also includes the doubling of capital spending to $46.8 million.
The most controversial capital project now on the books for 2022 is a $4.7-million extension of the lake-to-lake bike route from Duncan Avenue to South Main Street.
The spending was confirmed by a 4-3 vote after Coun. Judy Sentes called for delaying the project for a year to respond to community concerns.
“I’d really like to see a review of what we’ve done so far: Have we got it right? Can we do it better?” she said.
Coun. James Miller suggested the project, although “fabulous,” should go to a referendum or be turned into an election issue in October 2022.
“I just cannot justify that kind of whopper expense at this time,” said Miller, who later voted against the entire budget to help underscore his point.
“We can’t have our cake and eat it too. We have to set priorities and, to me, (the bike route) is secondary.”
But project proponents argued the work is too important to waste a year.
“I think there’s a misconception about the bike lanes that these are recreational… when ultimately they are a form of transportation,” said Coun. Campbell Watt.
“This is to be the start of a transportation network.”
Coun. Julius Bloomfield suggested the bike lanes are a form of economic development, and although not everyone uses them, the same can be said for other city assets like the library and swimming pool.
“We are creating a place people want to live,” said Bloomfield.
The 5.7% tax hike is the largest approved by the current council, which signed off on increases of 3.6% for 2019, 2.9% for 2020 and 1.75% for 2021.
In separate votes, council agreed to raise the business tax multiplier from 1.91 to 2.0, which will carry on a gradual shift of the tax burden from residents to businesses.
Council also increased sewer rates by 2%, water by 0.6% and stormwater by 25.3%. Those hikes will cost the average residential customer an extra $33 next year and the average commercial client another $132.
Staff had proposed increasing power rates by 3%, but council voted unanimously to hold the line.