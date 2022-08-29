Plans are afoot to reopen the historic Adra Tunnel on the KVR Trail above Naramata.
The 483-metre tunnel was closed to the public in the early 1990s due to the unstable conditions, which were made worse in the decades the followed by fires that destroyed all remaining timber supports. A bypass is in place to take trail users around the tunnel.
Now, in a bid to reopen the landmark to the public, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is working with Rec Sites and Trails BC and local contractors to make it happen.
“A plan has been developed to clear debris in the tunnel, complete a rock structure survey, and develop plans for stabilizing the tunnel. Any future reopening will be contingent on whether it is technically and financially feasible to do so in a way that is safe for trail users,” Karla Kozakevich, the RDOS director for Area E (Naramata) in a press release.
“The RDOS believes the tunnel, if reopened, will bring long-term benefits to residents, tourists, and local businesses.”
Crews are expected to return to the site for more exploratory work in September.