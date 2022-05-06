Overworked police officers in Penticton are once again encouraging the public to consider online reporting of non-emergency crimes.
“The idea is that front-line officers will be free to respond to serious emergencies and provide more time for pro-active policing initiatives,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. Dayne Lyons in a press release.
“Every online report received will be reviewed by a supervisor, and should follow-up be required, an officer may still be engaged. This modern reporting method will increase our officer’s ability to investigate serious offences and continue efforts to reduce crime in our community.”
Reports can be filed at www.bc.rcmp.ca/penticton/report. Those filing a report must be a resident of Penticton and have a valid email address. The tool simply requires users to specify a location on a map, then takes them through a series of yes-or-no questions.
To report a crime online it must meet a few criteria:
– Does not require follow-up by an officer.
– There is no witness or suspect.
– The value of something lost, stolen or vandalized is less than $5,000.
– Lost or stolen items do not include personal identity, firearms or licence plates.
In 2020, the most recent year for which data is publicly available, each Mountie in Penticton had an average caseload of 145 files, the highest anywhere in B.C.