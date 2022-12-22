Thursday, December 22
• The Neighbourhood Rounds tour with Cod Gone Wild, Osoyoos Secondary School Theatre, $30, purchase at: codgonewild.com/ shows
• Chayse Kennedy live, Time Winery, 6:30 p.m.
• Queer Movie Night, “Single All the Way,” Cowork Penticton, 7 p.m., presented by South Okanagan Pride (Canadian, 2021, 100 minutes).
• Penticton Senior’s Centre, Spanish conversations, 10 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m. imp. Line dance, 1 p.m.
• Christmas on the SS Sicamous, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., regular admission fees apply, photos with Santa from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Distance photos with Santa, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 3:30-7 p.m., by donation to OSNS Child Development Centre
• A Nightmare at The North Pole, A Special Ops Holiday Adventure, protect Santa’s workshop in the ultimate laser tag game, Penticton Safety Village, 2-8 p.m., $25 per person, $75 per family of four ($5 off with a food donation), proceeds will support Pen-Hi Dry Grad committee
• Thursday Trivia, Barley Mill Pub, 7 p.m.
Friday, December 23
• Vote for the Penticton Herald’s 2022 Newsmaker of the Year, the five finalists will be announced at 5 a.m. (PT), visit: pentictonherald.ca
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4281, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m., all proceeds to local charity
• Penticton Senior’s Centre, Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m., chair fit yoga, noon
• Penticton Elks Lodge, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
• Veterans’ Christmas dinner, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 5:30 p.m., $15, free to veterans, tickets available from the branch
• Final Day: Christmas on the SS Sicamous, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., regular admission fees apply
• A Nightmare at The North Pole, A Special Ops Holiday Adventure, protect Santa’s workshop in the ultimate laser tag game, Penticton Safety Village, 2-8 p.m., $25 per person, $75 per family of four ($5 off with a food donation), proceeds will support Pen-Hi Dry Grad committee
• Distance photos with Santa, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 3:30-7 p.m., by donation to OSNS Child Development Centre
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7 Penticton (Dec. 23-29): The Fabelmans (PG, 151 minutes); Babylon (14A, 189 minutes); Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody (PG, 144 minutes); Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG, 103 minutes); Violent Night (14A, 112 minutes); Avatar: The Way of Water, (PG, 192 minutes); Strange World (G, 102 minutes); for showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/ penticton
Saturday, December 24
• Final day: Distance photos with Santa, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Dec. 24, by donation to OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre
• Christmas Eve at Apex Mountain Ski Resort, 5:45 p.m., featuring torchlight parde with Santa Claus
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4281, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m.
• A Nightmare at The North Pole, A Special Ops Holiday Adventure, protect Santa’s workshop in the ultimate laser tag game, Penticton Safety Village, 2-8 p.m., $25 per person, $75 per family of four ($5 off with a food donation), proceeds will support Pen-Hi Dry Grad committee
Sunday, December 25
• Christmas dinner at the Penticton Soupateria, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., take-away only
• Christmas Dinner, Penticton Lakeside Resort, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., $46, $19 for ages 4-12, phone 250-493-9778 to reserve
Monday, December 26
• Boxing Day
• A Nightmare at The North Pole, A Special Ops Holiday Adventure, protect Santa’s workshop in the ultimate laser tag game, Penticton Safety Village, 2-8 p.m., $25 per person, $75 per family of four ($5 off with a food donation), proceeds will support Pen-Hi Dry Grad committee
Tuesday, December 27
• Dart Dolls, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• A Nightmare at The North Pole, A Special Ops Holiday Adventure, protect Santa’s workshop in the ultimate laser tag game, Penticton Safety Village, 2-8 p.m., $25 per person, $75 per family of four ($5 off with a food donation), proceeds will support Pen-Hi Dry Grad committee
Wednesday, December 28
• Penticton Senior’s Centre, chair yoga, 9 a.m., belly dancing, 3:15 p.m.
• Canasta, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• Winter exhibitions at the PDCAC Galleries, The Leir House, 220 Manor Park Ave., Wednesday through Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. until Jan. 7
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4281, general meeting, 7 p.m.
• A Nightmare at The North Pole, A Special Ops Holiday Adventure, protect Santa’s workshop in the ultimate laser tag game, Penticton Safety Village, 2-8 p.m., $25 per person, $75 per family of four ($5 off with a food donation), proceeds will support Pen-Hi Dry Grad committee
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: Strange World (Dec. 28-Jan. 8), for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
Thursday, December 29
• Penticton Senior’s Centre, carpet bowling, 10:30 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., Scottish dancing, 7-9 p.m.
To have your New Year’s event posted in our Thursday, Dec. 30 print edition, email: editor@pentictonherald.ca