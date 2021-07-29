The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
7:04 a.m. 7th Street, Keremeos. Mutual aid.
7:32 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:30 a.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
11:11 a.m. McKinney Road, Oliver. Lock-in rescue.
12:18 p.m. McClure Place, Summerland. Gas leak.
12:40 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
1:20 p.m. Cedar Street, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
2:32 p.m. Randall Street, Summerland. Public service.
2:40 p.m. Kelly Avenue, Summerland. Spill.
2:43 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
3:06 p.m. McKinney Road, Oliver. Wildfire.
3:55 p.m. Heales Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
4:30 p.m. Hody Drive, Okanagan Falls. Assist other agency.
5:03 p.m. Corina Avenue, Princeton. Alarm.
8:13 p.m. Brunswick Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
9:05 p.m. McKinney Road, Osoyoos. Burning complaint.
9:19 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:22 p.m. Brandon Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.
Thursday
2:50 a.m. Henry Avenue, Summerland. Structure fire.
3:24 a.m. Jubilee Road, Summerland. Minor fire.
3:54 a.m. Main Street, Summerland. Minor fire.
4:08 a.m. Prairie Valley Road, Summerland. Assist other agency.
4:24 a.m. Parkview Street, Penticton. Minor fire.
6:13 a.m. Vees Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.
7:01 a.m. McKinney Road, Oliver. Mutual aid.