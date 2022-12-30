In less than six months, anti-crime group Clean Streets Penticton became a household name in the city and came tantalizingly close to getting its leader elected mayor.
Not since the Save Skaha Park Society formed in 2015 has a citizens’ group captured the public’s attention, making the rise of Clean Streets an easy pick for the top story of 2022.
Although the group was created on Facebook three years ago, it wasn’t until this past summer that it really started to gather momentum as crime-weary residents found a sense of community.
The group’s Facebook page mainly serves as a clearinghouse for photos and information about stolen property and alleged criminals. Members also use the page to organize patrols and round-ups of stolen property.
Clean Streets moved firmly into the real world in July, when it staged a rally in Gyro Park attended by hundreds of people.
Group leader Jason Reynen urged members to instigate for the change required for Penticton to get a handle on crime.
“There’s no benefit to fault finding, pointing fingers and looking for others to blame.
“Let’s understand that we have failed and move on and learn from our mistakes. This is the problem with what’s going on today: We’re not learning. The same routine and the people in power are not making a difference,” said Reynen.
“We cannot blame the RCMP. We cannot blame city council. We can blame the systems that we put in place, so let’s change the systems.”
The RCMP greeted Clean Streets’ arrival with caution.
“Those who take matters into their own hands, outside of a legal process, put themselves and the community as a whole at risk. The provocation of violence may result in serious injuries or other crimes, which further limit our detachment's limited resources. These actions can also impede active investigations and legal proceedings,” said the RCMP statement in advance of the July rally.
A second rally, which attracted only a few dozen people, was staged in September just after Reynen filed his nomination papers to enter the Penticton mayor’s race.
Reynen, a local businessman, finished in second place with 3,155 votes – just 219 back of the winner, Julius Bloomfield, and 1,103 ahead of incumbent John Vassilaki.
Shannon Stewart, another Clean Streets Penticton leader, ran for council and placed 11th among 16 candidates.
Today the group boasts approximately 4,100 members on its Facebook page and has kept up its work in the real world.
One of its more recent campaigns encouraged members to fuel up at the beleaguered Esso station at the corner of Main Street and Industrial Avenue – just across the street from the Compass Complex, which features a 75-bed homeless shelter and supportive housing.
“We’re locals helping locals,” said Reynen in a November interview.
“In a lot of ways, the thing we’re trying to do is reach out to people in this city and make a difference in any aspect that we can – whether it’s escorting people to the hospital during shift-change times or filling up at a gas station or trying to clean up areas when the city may not be able to.”
As for the future of Clean Streets, Reynen believes the group has plenty to offer as Penticton tries to, well, clean up the streets.
“We’re going to try to weigh in on some of the heavier political issues coming up,” said Reynen.
“Not that we’re not going to keep up with the local stuff – we’re definitely going to stay local – but I would say we’ve got bigger issues at hand and we’d like to lend a hand on those issues as well.”