With the city’s electrical utility surplus account now holding nearly $23 million – four times larger than what’s recommended in municipal policy – pressure is building for elected officials to give some back to the people who put it there.
The account – which has few strings attached, although it’s intended to provide working capital for the electrical utility – received a $4.5 million boost last year, lifting its balance to $22.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2020. (A separate capital reserve for the utility with many strings attached stood at $5.2 million at the end of 2020.)
Under a policy adopted by council in February 2019, the surplus account should hold a minimum of $2.8 million or an “optimal level” of $5.8 million.
Rick Thorpe, a former B.C. cabinet minister, brought the matter to council’s attention at its meeting Tuesday.
“With all due respect, folks, that is taxpayers’ and ratepayers’ money, and it seems to me… that ratepayers and citizens have been overcharged on electrical services for some time, and that needs to be – in my humble opinion – addressed with some kind of reduction in their electrical rates,” he said.
Thorpe also pointed out the policy itself calls for a review at least every two years, but that deadline passed eight months ago.
Jim Bauer, the city’s chief financial officer, said in an email Thursday the review deadline was missed because of “other priorities partially caused by the pandemic,” but that staff is planning to undertake the work in 2022.
He also side-stepped Thorpe’s suggestion the surplus is evidence customers have been paying too much for power.
When the city sets revenue targets, they’re “based on the best information available using certain assumptions. There is no intent to be overcharging,” explained Bauer.
“That being said, council has recognized this issue and as part of the 2021 rate setting council approved an electrical rate decrease of 3% for this year. For 2022 rates, council deferred approving utility rates earlier this fall and will be reviewing and setting utility rates during the budget deliberations in November.”
Bauer further noted power rates have not increased since 2016, and in 2020 were slashed by 10% to provide customers some financial relief at the onset of the pandemic.
As for the surplus balance being quadruple what’s suggested in policy, Bauer explained it’s largely a result of conservative budgeting practices that include building in expected wholesale rate increases that may not actually materialize.
“In addition, we generally have taken a more conservative approach in setting revenue budgets to prevent the risk of creating a shortfall for the utility. We are continuing to improve our revenue budget setting practices to minimize this happening in the future,” said Bauer.
Speaking only for himself and not the rest of council, Mayor John Vassilaki acknowledged Thursday the electric surplus is “very, very healthy” and suggested it should be used to underwrite another 3% rate decrease in 2022.
However, the mayor is also wary about upcoming cost pressures, such as a new RCMP contract containing a 24% wage increase that will cost the city “millions,” plus council’s commitment to hiring five new Mounties.
On top of that, Vassilaki cautioned that using surplus funds to supplement operating costs will only tie the hands of future councils when the cash injections end and citizens have to come up with the extra money out of their pockets.
“In one way, we can relieve the burden on the taxpayer this year, but they’re going to suffer the year after and the year after that and so on,” said Vassilaki.
The draft version of the 2022 budget is due to be released publicly on Nov. 8. Following a two-week consultation period, council will finalize the budget during deliberations Nov. 22-23.