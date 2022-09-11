Okanagan politicians may not agree on everything but they are unanimous in their praise for Queen Elizabeth II and condolences for her family, the Commonwealth, the world.
“I’m sorry to hear the news of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II,” said Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative MP Tracy Gray. “My thoughts, and the thoughts of many in Kelowna-Lake Country, are for her family, including his Majesty Charles III in this time of mourning as we reflect on her historic reign.”
Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola Conservative MP Dan Albas added: “News of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing is simply heartbreaking. She was a devoted public servant. A stalwart of civility, dignity and compassion… what an incredible record of service leadership and example to us all.
“I’m reminded that even during what would be her final days, she saw to others and not herself. She welcomed a new prime minister in the United Kingdom. Her last official statement was to share her sorrow with us on the tragic loss of life in Saskatchewan. Now, it is our time to extend our condolences over this loss - a Queen who leaves us with an incredible legacy of service. May she rest in peace.”
In the South Okanagan: “The death of Queen Elizabeth II marks the end of a remarkable tenure of service to the British people and Commonwealth countries,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.
“The Queen has been a steadfast part of our lives for 70 years, exemplifying the truest spirit of public service and a constant source of grace. Many people have not known a time when Queen Elizabeth didn’t sit on the throne and were able to draw comfort from the stability she provided. She was a steady north star in decades of change and was an icon to millions around the world.”
Her 1971 visit to Penticton, with her husband Prince Phillip and daughter Princess Anne, was met by immense crowds, he recalled.
“She charmed them all and left a lasting impression, especially on those lucky enough to spend a moment chatting with her or her husband, as I had that day sharing a few words in Greek.
“It’s a sad day, yes. But it’s a day when we all say thanks to this indomitable woman who kept her promise when she said: ‘I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.’”
The City of Penticton’s flags will be lowered in honour of Her Majesty, he noted.
“On behalf of the District of Peachland, I would like to express our deepest sorrow at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said Mayor Cindy Fortin.
“Her poise and grace, and true devotion to the service of the nation was beyond compare. I am grateful that Peachland was able to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee this year, acknowledging her 70 years of service as the Queen. I’m sure her spirit is joyfully reuniting with her Mum, the Queen Mother, and her beloved Prince Philip. Our thoughts are with her family and all who loved her. Respectfully, and with a heavy heart.”
“On behalf of Kelowna city council, I mourn the passing (Thursday) of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said Mayor Colin Basran.
“Flags will be lowered to half-mast immediately until sunset on the day of the memorial service in recognition of her more than 70 years’ service as Queen of Canada and Head of the Commonwealth. Her unwavering commitment to her duties as the sovereign and her public service will define her legacy. Since her coronation in 1953, Queen Elizabeth has served with grace and humility and gentle diplomacy.”
The City of Kelowna hosted Queen Elizabeth II in 1971, along with Prince Philip and Princess Anne, at a celebration in City Park, he noted.
“As we recognize the passing of the monarch, we can reflect on the complicated history of the Commonwealth and how much the world has changed during her reign. Our condolences go out to her family, loved ones and those who are mourning today.”
In the North Okanagan: “It is with great sadness that we received the news (Thursday) of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the City of Vernon and city council, I would like to express our deepest condolences,” said Mayor Victor Cumming.
“Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal family, the citizens of the United Kingdom and the entire Commonwealth, and all the people around the world who are feeling the heaviness of this news. For 70 years, Her Majesty has served as our Head of State, and for many of us in Canada, she has been the only Sovereign we’ve known. Today marks a shift in history and the closing of a significant chapter as we say farewell to
Her Majesty and pay our respects for her
lifetime of service to the Commonwealth and its people.”
West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom commented: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the members of the Royal Family with the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada. On behalf of the City of West Kelowna, we are humbled by Her Majesty’s 70 years of compassionate service and honour her lifetime of dedication to the Commonwealth and its people. Our thoughts go out to our community at this difficult time – and in recognition, we have lowered the flags at City Hall until the sunset of the day of her funeral.”
Ken Mather, current editor of Okanagan History - the official Report of the Okanagan Historical Society published since 1925, described it as “the end of an era.”
“As a historian, all I can say is that Queen Elizabeth II, as the longest-serving monarch in British history, gave us an example of service to others and to a cause that cannot and will not be duplicated in history. Despite her apparent riches and palaces, her quiet dignity was able to touch the lowest among us.”
In 1983, Kim Sakamoto was selected to present flowers to the Queen when she arrived at Kelowna Airport.
“My grandmother, Jose Burtch, is a proud monarchist and set up the opportunity with John Hindle, mayor at the time, which included getting me a specially-made British kilt for the occasion,” she recalled.
“It was my 15 minutes of fame that I still think very fondly of. The picture still hangs in my elementary school on Pearson Road and my name is included in the Official Visit Book published in 1983. My father actually forgot to put film in the camera the day of this visit, so we were left with very few photos for ourselves.
“Interestingly enough, during my career, I worked at CFB Esquimalt and was engaged in a visit with Prince Charles and Camilla 30 years after meeting the Queen where we discussed that very visit.”