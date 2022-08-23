Penticton MLA Dan Ashton was among the first people to try the city’s new Return-It Express & Go recycling station.
Encorp Pacific, which manages the collection and recycling of beverage containers in B.C., received special permission from city council to set up the unstaffed drop-off site in the parking lot of Wholesale Club at 200 Carmi Ave.
The station is housed in a repurposed shipping container that’s powered by solar electricity and allows customers with Return-It accounts to drop off bags of empties. The bags are collected regularly and sorted off-site, with credits applied to customers’ accounts electronically.
It’s one of 11 such stations around B.C.