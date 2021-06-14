As Penticton’s population grows and more seniors call the community home, local agencies say it’s important to ensure we continue to make the city age-friendly.
“The last census told us that that close to half of Penticton’s population is 55 years of age and older,” said Mignonne Wood, president of the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre Society, which offers programming for seniors 50 and older.
“Over the next 25 years, 75% of Penticton’s population growth in the community will be persons 65 years of age and older. It’s so important to be thinking ahead for what we will need.
“Penticton’s Age Friendly Action Plan provides a comprehensive blueprint for what we can do to make Penticton a great place for people to come and have the programs and services they need to remain independent as they age. We greatly appreciate the City of Penticton’s work to commission the plan and endorse its recommendation.”
Penticton’s Age Friendly Action Plan draws on the World Health Organization’s finding that age-friendly environments are most supportive when policies and projects cover physical accessibility, social inclusion and person-centered services.
Penticton’s Age Friendly Action Plan includes an assessment of the community’s assets in the WHO’s key areas and recommends 47 actions in partnership with the city, not-for-profit sector, business community and health-care sector.
The recommendations include:
• Explore the innovative co-location of child-care services with facilities/services for older adults.
• Expand community gardens.
• Support for intergenerational reading, cooking, computer, and other groups.
• Sower curbs at crossings.
• More year-round, clean washrooms.
• Improved bus service.
• Increased housing choices for all income levels.
• Workshops for city planners, service providers, developers, contractors, and others on housing designs that feature wider hallways, fewer stairs and options for persons with disabilities.
“We thank everyone in the community who participated in the development of the plan,” said Adam Goodwin, social development specialist for the City of Penticton.
“The city is working with business, not-for-profit, and health partners to implement some of the recommendations in order to see Penticton apply to be officially recognized as an age friendly community.”
The plan is available online at www.penticton.ca/agefriendly or a paper copy can be requested by emailing SocialDevelopment@penticton.ca or calling 250-490-2512.