A group of compassionate locals are staging a fundraiser for Ukraine on May 1 in Heritage Hills’ community park.
The newly minted Sunflower Festival will include performances from local musicians, including Joshua Smith and Will Schlackl.
Attendees will also have a chance to participate in a silent auction and wine raffle, with generous contributions from local artists, wineries and other businesses. Plus, there will be several food trucks and other local artisans and businesses in attendance.
Admission is free, but donations will benefit the Adventist Development and Relief Agency, a registered charity and official humanitarian agency of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. ADRA’s current campaign in Ukraine is called 1000 Rides Out, which supports shipments of food and supplies into Ukraine and refugees’ transport out of the country.
“I couldn’t just sit back and watch this human tragedy unfold. I felt compelled to proactively do my part to help the people of Ukraine. I feel gratified that so many of us in the South Okanagan want to contribute,” said Jennifer Martinson, the Sunflower Festival’s lead organizer, in a press release.
“Working together we can and will make a real difference.”
Heritage Hills is located about 10 minutes south of Penticton on the east side of Skaha Lake. Garnet Family Park is most easily accessed from the south entrance off Chadwell Place.