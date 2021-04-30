A pair of convicted drug dealers who were busted outside the Walmart store in Penticton nearly four years ago failed in one final effort Friday to get their cases tossed on a technicality.
Lawyers for Cheryl Lynn Aeichele and Elkena Michael Knauff, who were each convicted in June 2020 of possession for the purposes of trafficking, tried to argue their clients’ right to a speedy trial had been violated.
They relied on a pivotal 2016 decision of the Supreme Court of Canada referred to as Jordan, which sets out strict time limits for the commencement of criminal trials.
In provincial court, the time limit is 18 months from the day a person is charged to the day that person’s trial starts, while the limit is 30 months in Supreme Court.
B.C. Supreme Court Justice Gordon Weatherill delivered his decision verbally during a brief hearing Friday in Penticton and didn’t give full reasons, but concluded the defence lawyers hadn’t proven their clients’ trials were delayed 30 months through no fault of their own.
“I also find that there is no basis upon which to conclude either there was an unreasonable delay or the Crown or the court could have mitigated the delay… due to the COVD-19-related closure (of B.C. courts) on March 19, 2020.”
It was at least the second time the defence team tried unsuccessfully to have the case tossed due to a technicality.
The same judge on March 3, 2020, ruled police had violated the offenders’ rights during their arrest, but that the breaches – not immediately informing Aeichele and Knauff they were being detained, and making Aeichele wait 90 minutes to call a lawyer – weren’t serious enough to exclude the evidence that resulted from the bust.
According to that earlier decision, plainclothes members of the Penticton RCMP Targeted Enforcement Unit were parked at Walmart on Sept. 17, 2017, and observed two known drug users hanging around the store for about two hours, before the pair approached a white Ford Explorer that was parked on the north side of the building.
Suspecting a dial-a-dope transaction was in progress, the officers parked their unmarked vehicle behind the Explorer and walked up to the SUV to find Aeichele in the driver's seat and Knauff in the passenger seat. The officers talked to all four people at the vehicle, but did not feel they had grounds to make an arrest, so they left.
The officers then watched as Aeichele backed out in the SUV, revealing what appeared to be a small baggie of drugs that had been tossed under the Explorer.
At that point, the officers moved back in and arrested Aeichele and Knauff. Mounties recovered cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine from the scene.
A date for sentencing will be set May 17.
Knauff has a lengthy criminal record with convictions for multiple drug and violent offences, including a non-fatal 2017 shooting in Penticton. Aeichele is also no stranger to the courts and is currently awaiting trial on a separate charge of possession for the purposes of trafficking related to an October 2019 incident in Penticton.