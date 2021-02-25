The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
8:50 a.m. Backstreet Boulevard, Penticton. Spill.
9:04 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
9:15 a.m. Noyes Road, Naramata. Medical first response.
11:38 a.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Smoke.
12:26 p.m. Paris Street, Penticton. Public service.
1:48 p.m. McKinney Road, Oliver. Assist other agency.
3:23 p.m. Snow Avenue, Summerland. Public service.
3:44 p.m. Barclay Street, Summerland. Public service.
6:37 p.m. Old Airport Road, PIB. Medical first response.
7:56 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:29 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, PIB. Medical first response.
Thursday
3:01 a.m. Green Mountain Road, PIB. Medical first response.