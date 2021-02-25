The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Wednesday

8:50 a.m. Backstreet Boulevard, Penticton. Spill.

9:04 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

9:15 a.m. Noyes Road, Naramata. Medical first response.

11:38 a.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Smoke.

12:26 p.m. Paris Street, Penticton. Public service.

1:48 p.m. McKinney Road, Oliver. Assist other agency.

3:23 p.m. Snow Avenue, Summerland. Public service.

3:44 p.m. Barclay Street, Summerland. Public service.

6:37 p.m. Old Airport Road, PIB. Medical first response.

7:56 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

9:29 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, PIB. Medical first response.

Thursday

3:01 a.m. Green Mountain Road, PIB. Medical first response.