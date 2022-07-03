How does one create a meat-free rib? No such thing can be done.
Not so says Darren McWhinney, one of six ribbers at this past weekend’s Penticton Rotary Ribfest.
The big difference between his and the five rib trucks is McWhinney’s ribs are vegan.
“It’s amazing how close it is (to pork). It’s made out of jack fruit and vital wheat gluten. We add some of our special spices and bake it in the oven and it comes out like a slab rib,” said McWhinney, Sunday afternoon at Skaha Lake Park just moments before a rain shower briefly interrupted the festivities.
“We’ve been working on the recipe for about a month-and-a-half. We have our own barbecue sauce and when the ribs are ready to go, we bake it in our own sauce and grill them for about three minutes on each side and it goes well with fried zucchini and pasta salad or potato salad.”
McWhinney has operated the Angry Vegan restaurant at 536 Main Street in Penticton for the past 13 months.
In others years, animal activists have stood outside the gates handing out literature. Activists were far more vocal and had a stronger presence at the Kelowna Ribfest, which has since folded.
This year the animal activists stayed home, perhaps because there was a vegan option available.
And how did the vegan ribs go over with the thousands of visitors to Ribfest?
“It’s been unreal. We have been selling out every day, it’s been such a good weekend and we’re very glad to be here representing the vegan world,” McWhinney said.
He became a vegan five years ago on the advice of friends who said they enjoyed the health benefits of a meat-free diet.
McWhinney said he’s now able to keep weight off and his stamina allows him to work 14-hour days without tiring.
“The slaughterhouses are another big issue,” he said.
He didn’t mind being a stone’s throw away from trucks selling pork and chicken.
“We can’t fight amongst ourselves,” he said. It’s your own journey to wake up and see what going. It’s also about freedom of choice.”
The three-day event was held for the first time at Skaha Lake Park and organized by the Rotary Club of Penticton.