The 109th edition of the Summerland Fall Fair is scheduled for this coming Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre and the Summerland Museum and Archives, and in the Summerland Library.
As in past years, the fair includes many traditional events, including competitive exhibits of fruit, vegetables, flowers, jams, and arts and crafts, for both children and adults.
Fresh veggies and fruit, baked goods, preserves and other locally made food and drink items will be available, straight from the people who produce them.
There are plenty of opportunities for children to enjoy themselves, such as a goat petting zoo, pioneer wood shop, and the ever-popular zucchini Race. They can have their faces painted or take part in potato sack races.
Entertainment is provided throughout the day by local performers. Several food trucks will be on site.
Agriculture has always been the heart of the fair, and an important event this year is a panel discussion titled: The Real Dirt on Farming. Guest speakers represent the wine and tree fruit industries, and land and water stewardship. All are growers themselves and hold positions on provincial agricultural councils.
New this year is a silent auction. Fair-goers can bid on over 40 items, generously donated by local businesses, merchants, and individuals. The auction is a great opportunity to get a start on your holiday shopping, or just indulge yourself at a reasonable price.
Also new is the Friday evening pre-fair kick-off.
The Summerland Community Centre and Bottleneck Drive are hosting a bluegrass concert and beverage-tasting evening. Entry tickets are $5 at the door, and tasting tickets on site are three for $10. Doors open at 6 p.m., tasting begins at 6:30. Tasting proceeds go to support the fall fair.
The Summerland Fall Fair Board invites people to take a break from worrying about wildfires, smoke and landslides, and enjoy a truly homegrown celebration.