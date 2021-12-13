Nothing about its tidy appearance hints at the ugly tax battle that led to the home at 2357 Cornwall Dr. in Penticton changing hands three times in four years.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom rancher sold earlier this year after being listed at $499,000. It also traded in 2020 for $498,000 and in 2018 for just $150,000.
That 2018 deal was completed one year after the home was auctioned off in a tax sale staged by the City of Penticton to settle a $10,000 debt.
The winning bidder was Terry Pellatt, a retired Calgary woman, according to property title documents obtained by The Herald.
Pellatt also shows up as a vendor in the 2016-19 statements of financial information issued by the city.
The statements indicate Pellatt received from the city $321,000 in 2016, $300,000 in 2017, $100,000 in 2018, and $145,000 in 2019.
However, city spokesman Philip Cooper clarified Monday that although Pellatt is listed as a vendor, she never actually supplied any goods or services to the municipality.
“This vendor attended the city’s annual tax sale during these years and ‘purchased’ properties through that process. The word ‘purchased’ is noted because although they were the successful bidder, the owner had one year after this to redeem the property and prevent any transfer of ownership. In all these cases, the properties were redeemed by the property owner and these payments are the city repaying the ‘purchase,” explained Cooper in an email Monday.
Pellatt, who is not alleged to have done anything wrong, didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday.
Documents obtained by The Herald show Pellatt became the legal owner of 2357 Cornwall Dr. on Sept. 26, 2018. She sold it on June 26, 2020, for $498,000 – more than three times what she paid for it in the tax sale.
The home went back on the market this year with a price of $499,000 – $10,000 over the assessed value – and has since sold again, according to online advertisements.
The ads described the home as being completely remodelled inside and out: “Nothing has been missed.”
That’s the opposite of what the Office of the Ombudsperson for B.C. says happened in the lead-up to the home being auctioned off at the tax sale.
Following a multi-year investigation, B.C. ombudsperson Jay Chalke last week issued a scathing report that urged Penticton to reimburse the former owner $140,000 representing half the equity she lost in her home when it was sold at auction.
Chalke determined the process followed by the city was “unfair” and included the woman, who was referred to by a pseudonym, Ms. Wilson, receiving multiple pieces of error-filled correspondence from the municipality.
The ombudsperson also noted that of the 152 properties that went to tax sale in Penticton over the past 32 years, just three actually changed hands, which should have prompted city staff to look deeper into the woman’s case to try to find out what why she hadn’t paid her taxes and reach out for help on her behalf to institutions like Interior Health or the Public Guardian and Trustee of B.C.
Ms. Wilson, described by Chalke as “vulnerable” due to health issues, apparently told city staff she had the money to pay her $10,000 tax debt, but wasn’t able to figure out how.
The city has stood by its handling of Ms. Wilson’s case, noting any staff mistakes were immaterial to the outcome, and bristled at Chalke’s suggestion that the municipality should reach out for help on behalf of people like Ms. Wilson who fall behind on their financial obligations.
“The city would expect privacy issues to surface if the ombudsperson’s suggestion to contact authorities on behalf of residents struggling to pay bills were carried out,” said Cooper. “The city will review the suggestion to determine what is, or isn’t, possible.”
It's definitely possible, according to a spokeswoman for the ombudsperson’s office.
“It’s not a violation of privacy to report these concerns. The law (Adult Guardianship Act) currently allows anyone to report to the health authority concerns that a person may be the subject of abuse, neglect or self-neglect,” wrote Sara Darling in an email Monday.
“It is then up to the health authority to determine if that person requires support or assistance.”